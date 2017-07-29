Traffic is redirected off of Highway 247 South and onto Houston Road after a 2007 crash. (File photo)
Houston & Peach

Police suspect motorcyclist ran red light before fatal crash

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

July 29, 2017 6:25 PM

Police suspect a motorcyclist ran a red light before he was killed in a crash in Warner Robins late Friday night.

Benjamin Rolph, 34, was riding a 2014 Victory motorcycle westbound on Watson Boulevard when he collided with a 2014 Lexus headed south on U.S. 41, according to a news release from Warner Robins police.

Rolph died at the scene of the 10 p.m. crash. The driver of the Lexus, 42-year-old Jaegwon Yoon, was taken to a Macon hospital with serious injuries.

The wreck is being investigated and anyone with information is urged to call officer Tim Pippio at 478-293-1048.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

