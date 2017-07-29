Police suspect motorcyclist ran red light before fatal crash

Police suspect a motorcyclist ran a red light before he was killed in a crash in Warner Robins late Friday night.
Benjamin Rolph, 34, was riding a 2014 Victory motorcycle westbound on Watson Boulevard when he collided with a 2014 Lexus headed south on U.S. 41, according to a news release from Warner Robins police.
Rolph died at the scene of the 10 p.m. crash. The driver of the Lexus, 42-year-old Jaegwon Yoon, was taken to a Macon hospital with serious injuries.
The wreck is being investigated and anyone with information is urged to call officer Tim Pippio at 478-293-1048.
