Dawn’s early light boosts morale as military photographer chases daily sunrise

Robins Air Force Base photographer Claude Lazzara has been photographing the daily sunrise for years. Ride along as he captures his 739th Facebook sunrise post and shares what he's learned about catching the perfect shot. Liz Fabian The Telegraph