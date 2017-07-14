Quick-thinking clerk thwarts attempted armed robbery

A quick-thinking clerk thwarted what police say was an attempted armed robbery earlier this week at Rocky’s Quick Stop at 1913 Elberta Road.
Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the employee saw two masked men, at least one of them armed, headed for the store, according to Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police.
The employee activated a magnetic door lock, which prevented the men from getting inside the the store, Parson said in an email Friday. The men then fled.
One of the men was about 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He weighs between 200 to 230 pounds, Parson said. The second man was about the same height and weighs between 180 to 200 pounds.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Warner Robins police Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
