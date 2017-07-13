Commercial Circle owner discusses future of burned area

The owner of a building on Commercial Circle in Warner Robins that burned down in November says he hasn’t decided whether to rebuild.
Sol Hirsh, who owns the burned property as well as adjacent buildings, said he expects to get an insurance settlement on the building within the next three weeks. He said the insurance has taken some time to come through mostly because of a dispute over the value of the property.
Oceans Night Life and Lucky’s Boutique were destroyed in the fire that happened Nov. 22 while people were inside the nightclub. Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton said the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but he said there has been no evidence of arson.
Greek Village restaurant was damaged and has been closed since then. Hirsh said he has started repairs on that building and expects another restaurant will go in the spot. He recently had the remnants of the burned building cleared away.
“We are doing what we can to try to clean it up and make it look good,” he said.
His father bought the property in 1959. Hirsh said if he does decide to rebuild, he does not expect he would put a night club back there. He said he would likely build something that could house several smaller tenants.
Gary Lee, director of the city’s Economic Development Department, said he expects to sit down with Hirsh once the insurance money is approved and discuss the future of the property. The city has a master plan for the area and the city is keenly interested in restoring it to the era when it was the center of life in the city.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
