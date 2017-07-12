Warner Robins police investigate overnight burglary at a Dollar General

A crime scene investigator was on scene Wednesday afternoon after an overnight burglary at the Dollar General at 1515 Russell Parkway.
Juan Herrera, a crime scene investigator, appeared to be dusting for prints at the back entrance of the store.
The store was closed.
Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot, and a Warner Robins patrol officer kept watch.
The burglary was discovered at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Whomever robbed the store appears to have gotten in by cutting a hole in the back of the store, according to the release. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Warner Robins police Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
