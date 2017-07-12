Warner Robins police investigate overnight burglary at a Dollar General

0:56 Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary Pause

2:45 'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire

4:19 "If they grow it, we'll sell it."

2:00 "How grateful, how proud, how thankful we are for their service."

1:05 Owner recounts robbery behind his Warner Robins restaurant when two workers shot

3:02 "I just wanted him to get my husband to leave — not shoot my husband," woman says

3:55 POWs remember horror with humor

2:18 Woman tells neighbor the police just shot her husband four times

2:01 Houston deputy responding to domestic call shoots Bonaire man