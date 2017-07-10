He covered his face, wore all black when he robbed a Dollar General in Warner Robins

An armed man robbed the Dollar General at 2451 Watson Blvd. late Sunday, police said.
The suspect was described as a black man about 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, said in an email.
The robber, who covered his face and wore all black, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled, Parson said. No one was hurt in the robbery, which happened just before 10 p.m.
A gunman also tried to rob a Dollar General in Jones County about three hours earlier Sunday night.
“At this time, we have not made a connection between the robbery here and the one in Jones County,” Parson said.
Anyone with information about the Warner Robins armed robbery can call detective Brett Rozier at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
