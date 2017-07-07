‘He shot me. He shot me in the head,’ man heard screaming after Warner Robins robbery

Owner Mike Ali keeps his gun holstered on his hip since a robber shot two workers outside the back of his restaurant earlier this week.
“I have to,” said Ali of Shark’s Fish & Chicken on Russell Parkway. “I don’t know who’s going to come to the store while I’m working here.
“I got to secure myself and my guys.”
Ali and two workers he hired to help get his restaurant ready to open were working late Monday night.
They were inside replacing incandescent light bulbs with LEDs when one of the workers went out the back door to his truck to get some tools.
Ali said the worker had been gone a few minutes when he suddenly heard him screaming, “He shot me. He shot me in the head.”
Ali and the other worker ran through the restaurant and out the back door.
That’s when the other worker was shot in the hand by the fleeing robber, Ali said.
The robber had appeared out of the shadows of the dark parking lot when the first worker went out the back door, Ali said.
The robber told the worker to put his things in the bag the robber was holding, Ali said. But the worker missed the bag and his belongings fell to the ground.
The robber then told him to pick them up. As the worker complied and bent over to do that, the robber fired at him, Ali said.
A bullet grazed the skull of the worker. He managed to get himself between his truck and the robber.
That’s when Ali and the second worker came running out.
The robber fled toward the nearby post office, while the wounded workers ran around the sides of the building to the front. Meanwhile, Ali ran back inside and to the front of the restaurant. Ali said he did not see the robber.
The men met up at the front of the restaurant and called 911.
The injured workers were taken to the hospital and later released.
“It was a blessing nobody was seriously hurt,” Ali said.
One of the workers, reached for comment by telephone Friday, did not want his name used. He said he thinks the robber’s intent was to kill him when he fired at his head.
“My life meant absolutely nothing to him,” he said. “The Lord was looking out for me because I should have been dead.”
An undisclosed amount of money was taken in the robbery, according to a Warner Robins police news release. Police have not released any more information about the incident since Tuesday.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
