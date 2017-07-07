Get a call demanding immediate payment of your power bill or else? It could be a scam

Flint Energies is warning customers of a scam in which criminals are posing as company representatives and threatening to cut off their power.
Customers are told they have an unpaid bill and must pay it immediately through a prepaid debit card or they’ll have their power turned off shortly, according to a Flint Energies release.
The scammers may disguise themselves by having “Flint Energies” show up on caller ID, or include a Flint Energies company recording at the start of the call.
But Flint Energies says it never calls demanding payment with a prepaid debit card or asks customers to wire money electronically to pay a power bill. Nor will they do that in person, by email or by mail.
Scammers are targeting demographic groups such as seniors or non-native English speaking residents, the release said.
If you suspect you are dealing with a scammer, hang up and call Flint Energies at 1-800-342-3616. You may also call local authorities and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
