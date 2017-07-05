The next paycheck will bring a smile to these employees’ faces

The city of Warner Robins has 569 employees, and many of them should see a significant pay bump in their next check.
After agreeing at its previous meeting to put funding for a new pay plan in the city budget, the council approved implementing the plan at Wednesday’s meeting.
Holly Gross, the city’s chief financial officer, said employees will see the increase on their next paycheck. Just how much of an increase that will be will vary, depending on years of service and whether the employee has had performance increases in the past.
Council members Tim Thomas and Keith Lauritsen were not at the meeting, but all of the other council members voted in favor of the implementation in a 4-0 vote.
The budget approved by council includes $1.6 million for the pay-scale change and five new police officer positions. The $1.27 million cost of the pay scale will be ongoing each year, leading some council members to lobby for raising taxes by 1 mill to pay for it, but the budget approved does not raise taxes. The increase is now paid from the reserve fund.
The plan replaces cost of living increases with a 2.25 percent step increase each year. Although new employees won’t see an immediate benefit, those with years of experience will have calculations made to determine what their pay should be based on those years of experience.
Supervisors will have the option of not giving the step increase if the employee does not get at least an adequate rating on annual performance reviews.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments