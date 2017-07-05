Commission meeting becomes a lesson in sacrifice

More Videos 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon Pause 1:04 Middle Georgians race against breast cancer 2:21 Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:33 Nelson breaks down Mary Persons win over Upson-Lee 1:57 Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon 1:41 How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

POWs remember horror with humor Three former prisoners of war spoke at the Houston County Commission meeting Wednesday in which a ceremony was held to place a chair and flag in the courthouse rotunda to honor of POWs who haven't returned home. Three former prisoners of war spoke at the Houston County Commission meeting Wednesday in which a ceremony was held to place a chair and flag in the courthouse rotunda to honor of POWs who haven't returned home. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

Three former prisoners of war spoke at the Houston County Commission meeting Wednesday in which a ceremony was held to place a chair and flag in the courthouse rotunda to honor of POWs who haven't returned home. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph