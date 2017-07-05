Two Robins units to get new commanders

The two wings that operate the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System at Robins Air Force Base will each get a new commander soon.
Col. Thomas Grabowski will take command of the 116th Air Control Wing from Col. Mark Weber in a ceremony set for 3 p.m. Monday at the Museum of Aviation’s Century of Flight Hangar, according to a release. Grabowski is now the wing’s vice commander.
Weber will attend training at the Joint Forces Staff College, then will become the Georgia Air National Guard state director of operations.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Century of Flight hangar, Col. Curtis Bass will take command of the 461st Air Control Wing from Col. John Cooper. Bass is now the director of operations of U.S. Air Forces Central Command and is 609th Air Operations Center commander.
Cooper will be retiring after 26 years of service.
J-STARS is a heavily deployed unit that provides overhead surveillance of a large combat area, directly relaying information to troops on the ground.
