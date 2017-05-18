Motorists urged to share the road Friday morning with Torch Run runners, bicyclists

Motorists are urged to use caution Friday morning for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Houston County.
The event is from 6:30-11:30 a.m. Friday.
The route will begin at the Houston County Courthouse in Perry, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The runners and bicyclists are then expected to head northbound onto Houston Lake Road, cross the intersection of Houston Lake Road and Feagin Mill Road and continue to Watson Boulevard.
The route continues eastbound on Watson Boulevard, ending at the Warner Robins Law Enforcement Center at 100 Watson Blvd. at about 11:30 a.m.
Becky Purser
