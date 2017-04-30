Skydiver, state trooper and a historian enshrined in Warner Robins

A skydiving champion, a man who helped start the Georgia State Patrol’s helicopter unit and another who has worked to preserve the state’s military aviation history were among those inducted into the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Richard “Dick” Fortenberry, Mike J. Ferros and Elton “Don” Brooks Jr. were inducted into the hall in a banquet held at the Museum of Aviation, where the hall is housed.
According to the Hall of Fame’s website, Fortenberry was a three-time national skydiving champion and a one-time world champion. He was a founding member of the U.S. Army skydiving team, the Golden Knights. He served in Vietnam as a helicopter gunship pilot and was awarded a Bronze Star and 26 Air Medals. After leaving the service, he worked 26 years as a corporate pilot.
Ferros was instrumental in starting the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division and had 7,500 hours of flight time as a pilot when he retired. He was a leader in the drug eradication efforts of the 1980s and was involved in many search and rescue operations. He helped locate escaped prisoners and downed pilots.
Brooks started a foundation to preserve the World War II flight training base in his hometown of Douglas. He has recovered and preserved many vintage military aircraft and started a foundation to allow the aircraft to travel around the country and educate people about military sacrifice.
The Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame is housed on the second level of the Century of Flight Hangar. Saturday’s inductions bring the number of those recognized to 112 since the Hall of Fame was created in 1989.
