Peach Blossom Festival heralds approach of spring

Shirley Perry, of Kathleen, looks at clothes at The Vine Boutique booth set up at the Peach Blossom Festival at Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley on Saturday.
Jenna Eason
People walk around to different booths at the Peach Blossom Festival while Buddy Wiltbank plays onstage at Lane Southern Orchards on Saturday. The festival celebrates spring’s peach tree blossoms.
Karen Pardue, a member of the Red Knights motorcycle group, serves a customer at the Peach Blossom Festival at Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley on Saturday.
The Red Knights motorcycle group serves customers food and drinks at the Peach Blossom Festival at Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley on Saturday. The Red Knights are a group of firefighters that raises money for charity groups such as Camp Dream and the Burn Foundation.
Kids play on the playground at the Peach Blossom Festival at Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley on Saturday.
The Peach Blossom Festival was held on Saturday at Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley. The festival celebrates the new blossoms on the peach trees.
Rosa Pyles, left, looks at peach preserves at Lane Southern Orchards. She and Malik Abdullah came from Tampa, Florida, for the Peach Blossom Festival on Saturday.
