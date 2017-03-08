Driver from broken down vehicle is in critical condition after being hit by car

A 52-year-old woman was critically injured Tuesday night when she was hit by a pickup on Watson Boulevard.
According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the woman’s 2005 Nissan Maxima broke down in a westbound lane of Watson near Knodishall Drive at about 7 p.m.
She popped the hood of the car and was struck from behind by a Ford F-350 driven by a 70-year-old man.
At the time of the accident, there were no lights on or emergency flashers activated on the woman’s Maxima, the release stated.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
The accident is under investigation by the Warner Robins police traffic unit.
