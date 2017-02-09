Two free tickets up for grabs for the Georgia National Rodeo

Win to two tickets to the Georgia National Rodeo through a Facebook promotion.
But you have to hurry to enter the contest, with the winner to be announced this Friday.
The rodeo will be at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter Feb. 23-25.
The rodeo includes competitions in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping, team roping, bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing, according to the GNR website. There are also specialty acts.
Points earned at the rodeo qualify riders for the national finals held in December in Las Vegas.
To win the tickets, the GNF&A Facebook post asks that a visitor to the post tag the person he or she would bring to the rodeo.
And then “like” and “share” the post for a chance to win the Feb. 24 tickets.
Smith & Wesley will perform that night during the intermission.
The winner will be announced mid-morning this Friday on the GNF&A Facebook page, said Keaton Walker, marketing and sponsorship director for the GNF&A.
“It’s just clean, family fun,” she said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
