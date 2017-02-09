Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

Volunteer Bob Denison is the project manager for the B-17 bomber currently being restored at the Warner Robins Museum of Aviation. The museum is looking for volunteers for everything from the helping at the info desks to restoring their artifacts.
Adriana Ivanus couldn't help but cry when she saw a Commerical Circle building that houses her Greek Village restaurant in flames Nov. 22, 2016, in Warner Robins. She captured images of the fire with her cellphone.
The Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club set up model railroad track in the Eagle Building at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins. The trains will be on display through Sunday and is free to the public.