Neighbor spooked: 'It could have happened to me - to me and my mom'

Warner Robins police Officer Josh Wilcox was greeted by a man, who was wearing a U.S. Marines ball cap, as he ensured students made it safely across a busy intersection. The man gave Wilcox a bottled water, a sports drink and shook his hand, saying, “Thank you.”
First-grader Danielle Starling “touched the hearts” of Houston County sheriff’s deputies when she hand delivered a homemade card. The agency posted this video on its Facebook page from a security camera of Danielle arriving with the card and hugging deputies.