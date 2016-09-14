Man indicted on 35 counts of sexual exploitation of children

A Houston County grand jury has indicted a 47-year-old man on 35 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
William Mark Enlow of Warner Robins is accused of possessing 35 digital images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the indictment.
The images appear to have been downloaded from the Internet, according to a Houston County sheriff’s report.
Enlow has been the subject of a sheriff’s investigation since late June after the GBI received three cyber tips. A Google staff member had identified images that were possibly child pornography based on an electronic service provider’s protocol to monitor possible illegal activities on its servers.
In late June, authorities searched Enlow’s home and seized several electronic devices, including his cell phone.
A forensic evaluation of Enlow’s cell phone found “large amounts of child pornography” on the SD Card, according to the report. His cell phone was associated with his gmail account.
Several digital images showed adult males having sex with young children, both boys and girls, according to the report. Some included a minor girl bound with rope.
Enlow is being held in the Houston County jail without bond.
Becky Purser
