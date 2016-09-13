Byron will spend more this year to extend Christmas cheer

BYRON—Officials have plans to extend Byron’s Christmas decorations further north from downtown along Boy Scout Road this year.
They hope the work necessary to do it can be done before the holidays.
Byron City Council agreed Monday to spend up to $1,000 in additional funds to pay for its share in upgrades to Georgia Power utility poles along a stretch of Boy Scout Road to make the poles decoration-worthy.
Georgia Power, Cox Communications and Windstream Communications have a role to play along with Byron in changing and upgrading poles to make them suitable for use.
Tiffany Peavy, Byron’s convention and visitors bureau head and economic and community development director, has led a multiyear project to make downtown decorations more festive.
Peavy told the council she had a surplus of $2,683 from money budgeted in previous years to buy new decorations but would need at least an additional $839 more from the city.
Council members voted unanimously to allocate the funds.
The council also gave its annual approval Monday to a list of roads where law enforcement officers are allowed to use electronic speed detection devices. Byron Police Chief Wesley Cannon said the Georgia Department of Transportation requires the city give annual approval and that this year’s list was no different from previous years with the exception of adding Alpine Drive.
There are just over 50 roads or sections of roads on the list.
The council’s discussion of the list led to them talking once again about an ongoing point of contention between the city and GDOT involving a short stretch of White Road in the city that has a 45 mph speed limit.
Council members have long maintained 45 mph is too high and want to see it lowered to 35 mph. Thus far, the GDOT says no.
Council members said there are churches, schools, daycare centers and other businesses at or near the area and the higher limit is unsafe.
Members discussed the possibility of bypassing the GDOT and getting the limit changed through a state legislative act. They also discussed funding their own traffic engineering study to prove the need to change it.
The portion of White Road in contention runs just south of its intersection with Ga. 49.
In other business, the council appointed Darrell Lettice to the planning & zoning commission to replace Kenneth Walker for a term that expires September 2018.
They also gave final approval to an ordinance setting the minimum term of the city’s municipal court judge at one year and outlining possible grounds for his removal if required. The ordinance was necessary to match new state regulations.
