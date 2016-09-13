Family of prisoner of war in World War II honored

When the late John Frank Ryals was a prisoner of war in World War II, he kept a New Testament during his captivity.
“They tried to take it from him one time, but he wouldn’t let them have it,” said Nell Ryals, his wife of 69 years.
His fellow captives were surprised he wasn’t shot for not turning it over, she said. He had written everything that had happened to him in the New Testament.
The Ryals family were special guests Tuesday at ceremony to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.
The ceremony at McCullough Funeral Home included the unveiling of a permanent POW/MIA Chair Of Honor and the raising of a POW/MIA flag.
The chair and flag were donated by the local chapter of Rolling Thunder, a nonprofit organization.
“Our mission is bring awareness that there are soldiers from all our foreign wars that have never come home,” said James “Buster” Hickam, president of the local chapter, Rolling Thunder Ga3.
Michael McNeal, president and owner of McCullough Funeral Home, applauded the nonprofit for their efforts.
“We live in a great community,” McNeal said. “We live a great country.
“It just makes me prideful to go around this community and see (American) flags flying, and now to be able to see the POW/MIA flags flying,” he said. “We’re honored to be able to be one of the businesses in this community who can stand for that and can stand behind our Armed Forces.”
John Ryals, the son of John Frank Ryals, said he was moved by the event.
His father joined the Army to serve in World War II when he turned 18, according to his obituary. He was assigned to the 314th Regiment, 79 Infantry Division, for 27 months.
He entered France on July 1, 1944, as a combat medic for the Intelligence and Reconnaissance Platoon for Regimental Headquarters. His rank was corporal.
“He spent a lot of time behind enemy lines,” his son said.
John Frank Ryals was captured by the Germans in Dresenheim, France, on Jan. 19, 1945.
He was held in numerous POW camps for the remainder of the war until he was liberated April 19, 1945, at Moosburg, Germany, according to his obituary.
A few months before his death at age 90, Ryals was featured in a Q&A in The Sun News in which he shared some of his wartime experiences.
In addition to chairs of honor, the local chapter of Rolling Thunder provides POW/MIA flags and vehicle decals. The items are purchased through donations to the nonprofit.
For more information, contact the local chapter at rolling.thunder.ga3@gmail.com.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
