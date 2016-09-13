Shots fired at Warner Robins home

Shayna Doherty says she and her boyfriend are moving after someone fired shots late Saturday at the side of their rented home on Cedarwood Drive.
A bullet traveled through the living room, into her 1 1/2-year-old daughter’s bedroom, then out of the house and through a fence, Doherty said.
Fortunately, the child was not at home but with her grandfather when the shots rang out just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, she said. No one was injured.
She said she heard “two pops.” But a neighbor reported hearing several shots fired and seeing three teenagers running in the dark, Doherty said.
A Warner Robins police incident report indicated that a round hit the side of the house, and that the weapon used was a handgun. The home has a Bonaire mailing address but is located within the city limits of Warner Robins.
“I think it was just some kids playing around,” Doherty said.
Nonetheless, Doherty said she doesn’t feel safe anymore in the neighborhood where she’s lived about four months. The couple plans to move out by the weekend, she said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
