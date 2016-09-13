JLD’s Wings & Pub robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating the armed robbery Sunday night of JLD’s Wings & Pub at 700 Feagin Mill Road.
Police were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. Monday in reference to the armed robbery that had occurred several hours earlier, according to an email from Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police.
Two men wearing all black clothing had entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, Parson said in the email. A customer playing the video gaming machines was also robbed.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken. No one was hurt.
Warner Robins police Detective Trent VanLannen is the lead investigator.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
