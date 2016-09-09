9/11 remembrance event set in Fort Valley

Fort Valley State University and city and county leaders are holding a 9/11 remembrance event Monday.
“The Patriot Day” memorial ceremony is from 10-11 a.m. at the downtown gazebo on Main Street in Fort Valley, according to a FVSU news release.
Fort Valley Public Safety Director Lawrence Spurgeon, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese and Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams are expected to speak.
Also participating in the program are FVSU student leaders and members of the Wildcat Battalion, the release said.
The event, which is open to the public, is designed to honor first responders, military personnel and 9/11 victims.
For more information, contact the FVSU Department of Military Science at 478-825-6340.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
