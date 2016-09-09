Ceremony remembers 9/11, honors first responders

World War II veteran Penrose Wolfe was in his law office in Hartford, Connecticut, on 9/11.
“I remember it well,” said Penrose, 90, who now lives in Perry. “I have gone to most of these ceremonies ever since.”
Penrose, who served in the infantry from 1944-46, was among those assembled for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday morning in front of the old Houston County courthouse on Main Street.
“We have to remember 9/11,” Penrose said. “It’s very important in our history. We just have to recall it and celebrate it and be sure that everybody who follows remembers it.”
The ceremony also celebrated first responders not only in Houston County but across the nation.
Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth urged those assembled not to take for granted the freedom Americans enjoy and to remember and appreciate first responders who help keep the nation safe.
“These men and women don’t do it for the pride and the glory that some may assume,” Faircloth said. “They do it because they have it in their nature.
“They do it because they want to. It is their calling. Thank God for each and every one of them. I applaud you for not only your service but your willingness to do it,” he said.
Centerville Mayor John Harley and Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms also offered words of tribute.
The ceremony included an invocation, presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the national anthem by Warner Robins fire Lt. Greg Fetz and a musical salute.
Several first responders that head county and city police and fire agencies in Houston County were also recognized.
The ceremony closed with a litany of remembrance.
Becky Purser
