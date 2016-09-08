Trial set for Robins airman charged with killing fiancée, unborn child

A Jan. 9 trial date has been set for a Robins Air Force Base airman accused of killing his fiancée and her unborn child for $1 million in insurance money.
Charles Amos Wilson III, 29, a support member of the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is charged with premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of Tameda Ferguson, 30, at her Dawson home in August 2013. Ferguson was 8 and a half months pregnant.
Wilson was arrested two days later on charges of murder and feticide after an investigation by the GBI and Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.
The case later was turned over to the Air Force at its request. Wilson’s military charges include premeditated murder and death of an unborn child. He may face the death penalty if convicted of premeditated murder.
The trial will be the third court-martial proceeding against Wilson. The trial is expected to be held at the Houston County Courthouse.
In the first court-martial proceeding, a military jury found Wilson not guilty June 2 of felony murder and aggravated arson in the death of a friend in an alleged insurance fraud scheme. The jury also found Wilson not guilty of conspiracy, burning with intent to defraud and obstruction of justice.
Infini Hardy, the widow of the fire victim, Demetrius Hardy, faces trial Oct. 17 in Houston County Superior Court on two counts of arson and one count of burglary stemming from the 2011 fire.
She testified against Wilson at his trial. But his defense attorneys argued that she and her husband acted independently of Wilson in a burglary that went terribly wrong. The fire was allegedly set to cover up the burglary.
Wilson’s attorneys also argued that Infini Hardy only implicated Wilson two years after the fire when she was indicted and faced incarceration and losing her three children to foster care upon conviction.
She is free on a $10,000 bond pending trial.
In the second court-martial proceeding, jurors convicted Wilson on June 10 of striking a retired technical sergeant, who was his girlfriend at the time.
Wilson was convicted of striking retired Tech. Sgt. Denise Forrest with his hands when he became angry during an argument about a phone.
He was sentenced to six months of confinement and a reduction in rank from senior airman. He received credit for time served pending trial.
Jurors also found Wilson not guilty of the other charges against him in the July 20, 2012 incident.
He is being held at a military facility pending trial in the third court-martial proceeding.
