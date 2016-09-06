Ceremony to remember 9/11 victims

Those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attack are to be remembered Friday at a ceremony in Perry.
The opening ceremony of a 9/11 day of service is at 8:30 a.m. at the old Perry Courthouse, 801 Main St., according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The Warner Robins Women’s Club and the Houston County GOP Outreach Committee are sponsoring the event to thank first responders for their service.
“We want them to know that we honor them and we want to show our gratitude for the services they provide to our community,” Vivian Childs of the Houston County GOP said in the release.
City, county and state leaders are expected to attend the event, and first responders and community members are welcome, the release said.
The event was held last year in Warner Robins.
