Club Calendar

Monday
Ocmulgee Audubon Society
This month’s meeting there will be a presention of photographs of bird sightings by members. Birding enthusiasts and visitors welcome. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. John Atkinson, 478-477-7016. 7:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month.
Macon Duplicate Bridge Club
1070 Southshore Place. All games are $5 for members and $6 for nonmembers and are sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League. For information about lessons, call Gilbert Bateman at 478-718-5130. If you need a partner, please call Lynne Ogden at 478-746-3314. 10 a.m. Monday, bring a lunch; 7 p.m. Tuesday, novice game; 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cherry Blossom Chapter 2142 NARFE
Elect officers. Susan Maddox, genealogist. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. Linda, 478-471-9072. Noon Monday.
Macon Rotary Club
First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon. 1 p.m. Monday.
Macon Toastmasters
Open to adults who wish to improve their public speaking, presentation and leadership skills. Medical Center, Navicent Health, West Tower, Room 3. Visit www.macontoastmasters.org for more details. 6 p.m. Monday.
Pilot Club Of Warner Robins
First Presbyterian Church, 1139 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 478-396-4075. 6:30 p.m. First Monday of the month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance
North Macon Park Recreation Center, Wimbish Road, Macon. Free. Lee Dixon, 478-477-6863. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
A community band for wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy. 478-390-4248. 7 p.m. Monday.
Central Georgia Genealogical Society
In addition to interest in 27 middle Georgia counties for its publications, monthly programs relate to many topics and localities of broader interest. Library lock-ins are occasionally held. Flint Electric Services Building, Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. Call 478-987-7260 or www.cggs.org for information. 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month.
Bingo
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. Visit www. maconlegionpost3.org or 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
All males, 16-92, interested in a capella harmony are invited. Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Call 478-345-7464, or visit www.hogchorus.org. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday (call first).
Tuesday
New Kiwanis Board Meeting
Carlyle Place, 5300 Zebulon Road, Macon. 478-746-6000 for reservation. 7-7:59 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Rotary Club of Centerville
Breakfast, then program follows. Golden Corral, 2924 Watson Blvd., Centerville. Jack Steed at 478-397-8595. 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Warner Robins Rotary Club
Lunch, then program. Wellston Center, 155 Maple St., Warner Robins. 478-922-5100. Noon Tuesday.
Kiwanis Club of Macon
Lunch, fun and fellowship. Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon. Noon Tuesday.
The Pilot Club of Macon
Pilot International headquarters, 102 Preston Court, Macon. 478-405-7787. 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
Middle Georgia Republican Women
Serenity Center, 105 Westcliff Blvd., Warner Robins. $12 donation, includes dinner. Reply to Barbara Bell Huther, barbellhuther@hotmail.com. 6-8 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month (except July).
Sons of the American Revolution
Golden Corral, Eisenhower Parkway, Macon. John Trussell, 478-953-9320. 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Mid-Georgia Orchid Society
Adults welcome who grow orchids or are interested in learning more about orchids. Houston Lake Baptist Church, 2500 Houston Lake Road, Ga. 127, Perry. Sofie, 478-988-3234. 6:30 p.m. (doors open), 7 p.m. (meeting) the second Tuesday of each month.
Houston-Peach AAUW
Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-0201 or http://houstonpeach-ga.aauw.net for more information. 6:30 p.m. (refreshments and networking), 7 p.m. (programs and business starts) the second Tuesday of each month Sept. through May.
Loyal Order of Moose Macon Lodge Bingo
2217 Gray Highway. Kitchen open during bingo. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.
Middle Georgia Woodworkers’ Association
Vineville Baptist Church gymnasium, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. Gym entrance on Pierce Avenue. 478-993-5551 or club website is www.sites.google.com/site/midgawoodworkers. 7-8 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Warner Robins Toastmasters
Meetings open to adults who wish to improve public speaking and leadership skills. Building A, Room 246, Middle Georgia Technical College, 80 Cohen Walker Drive. 953-0759 or visit warnerrobinstoastmasters.org. 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
Heart of Georgia Philatelic Society
For those who are a stamp collector, inherited a collection, or just have questions about stamps or interested in postal history. Meetings feature a short informative presentation, door prizes, appraisals, free magazines, and other literature. Also conduct a mini swap meet where you can buy and trade stamps, covers, supplies and other materials. Warner Robins Recreation Department, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 478-953-6217 or heartofgeorgiaps@yahoo.com. 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Sweet Georgia Sound Chorus, Middle Georgia Chapter of Sweet adelines International
St. Peter Claver School, 133 Ward St., Macon. 478-335-3010 or visit the group’s Facebook page. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Macon 1800s Club
Anyone interested in learning the dances of the 1800s is invited. North Macon Recreation Park, Wimbish Road. For information, contact Donna Harrington at 478-922-9947. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Robins Duplicate Bridge Club
Evening games are played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:15 p.m. On Wednesdays our daytime game is played at 1 p.m. Other social bridge groups of one to four tables are also invited to play at our club house during the Wednesday games. If you are interested in bridge lessons or need a partner, please call June. 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Wednesday
Sukey Hart Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
For more information on joining DAR, contact Teresa by email at sukeyhart@gmail.com or 478-987-3037. Third Wednesday of the month.
Middle Georgia Toastmasters
Learn effective communications and leadership skills. Visitors are welcome who are interested in developing their communication and leadership skills. Middle Georgia State College, Professional Science Center, Room 105. 478-733-0115. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Mid-State BNI Business Networking Meeting
Mission is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive and professional word-of-mouth program that enables them to develop long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals. Macon Marriott City Center, 240 Coliseum Drive, Macon. 404-210-6123 or www.bni.com. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday (except Christmas and New Year).
Crochet Club of Middle Georgia
Warner Robins. For more information, 478-922-8675. 10 a.m.-noon the first and third Wednesday of the month.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 1020
Warner Robins Senior Center (in the Wellston Center), 155 Maple St., Warner Robins. Meetings provide informative programs addressing retired and active federal employee issues. Refreshments. Charles at 478-333-2972 or Verlon at 478-923-2784. 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month.
AARP Chapter 1952
Open to all seniors (age 50 plus). Guest speakers, light refreshments, special programs and engaging topics that promote independence, dignity and purpose for seniors. 155 Maple St., Warner Robins. Contact Greg Davis, 478-318-0471 or www.Choice1952.com. 10 a.m.-noon, every fourth Wednesday of each month (except in November and December).
Sidney Lanier No. 25 chapter UDC
Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St., Macon. 478-951-0078. 10:30 a.m. refreshments; 11 a.m. meeting the first Wednesday of the month from September-May.
A Good Yarn Club
Learn to crochet. Yarn artists are welcome. Perry Public Library meeting room, 1201 Washington St., Perry. Calling all knitters. 478-987-3050. 10:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month.
Ravens Toastmasters
Public is invited. Building 300, East Wing, Room F533, Robins Air Force Base. For base passes or more information, 478-926-9513. 11:15 a.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month.
Aerospace Ravens Club No. 3368
742nd CBSG (ATS), Main Conference Room F-533, Building 300, East Wing, Robins AFB, Warner Robins. Contact Damon Brown, public relations, at 478-222-2215. 11:15 a.m.-noon the first and third Wednesday of the month.
Aerospace Toastmasters
CE compound/main conference room, Building 1555, Macon Street, Robins Air Force Base. Public is invited. For base passes or more information, 478-919-0624 or 478-926-2234. 11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
Macon Women’s Sertoma Club
First Wednesday is the business meeting and third Wednesday is a speaker meeting. Contact Tammi at 478-731-1139 or mwsertoma.com. Noon, the first and third Wednesday of the month.
North Macon Kiwanis Club
Lunch, followed by a program at 12:30 p.m. Wagers Grill and Bar, 3914 River Place Drive, Macon (across from Outback Steakhouse). 478-474-6169. Noon-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Rotary Club of Downtown Macon
Macon Coliseum Monument Room. Visit www.downtownrotaryclub.org or Tom Woodbery, 478-737-2771. 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Nifty Needler
All needlecrafters welcome. Group works on quilting, needlepoint and all needle arts and makes hats for babies and cancer patients. Room 104, Trinity United Methodist Church, Warner Robins. Cheryl, 478-971-4126. 9-11 a.m. Thursday.
Exchange Club of Macon
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave., Macon. For more information, email cltraverso@aol.com. 11:45 a.m. every Thursday.
Macon Lions Club
Vineville United Methodist Church. 478-477-6490. 11:45 a.m. every Thursday.
Procurement Toastmasters Club No. 3344
404 SCMS Conference Room No. 102, Building 300, West Wing, Bay A, Door 4, Richard Ray Boulevard, Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins. Contact Public Relations: Chequitha Davis at 478-926-8318. 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month.
Procurement Toastmasters
Foyer of Room 102 of Building 300, Robins Air Force Base. Public is invited. For passes to enter base or information, call 478-926-6043. Noon the first and third Thursday of each month.
Macon North Rotary Club
Idle Hour Country Club. Lunch $15. Susan Milam, 478-714-0545 or www.uptownmaconrotary.com. Noon Thursday.
The Military Order of World Wars Brig. Gen. R.L. Scott Jr. Chapter (204) The Association for All Military Officers
Open to all current and prior military officers. Carlyle Place, 5300 Zebulon Road, Macon. Bob, 478-757-6592. Noon, lunch, the fourth Thursday of each month.
Robins Coin Club
Includes door prize and auction. Visitors are welcome. Warner Robins Recreation Department, Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins. 478-922-3598. 6:30-8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month except November and December.
Warner Robins Business and Professional Women’s Club
China Buffet, 605 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-923-2554 or 478-923-9986. 6 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month.
Macon Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive, Macon. Free dance lessons. 478-960-7938. 6 p.m. Thursday.
Macon Amateur Radio Club
Macon-Bibb County Emergency Operations Center, 700 Poplar St., Macon. www.w4bkm.com. 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month (except December).
Daughters of the British Empire (DBE)
478-335-1487 for location. 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month.
Friday
Riverside Optimist Club
Logan Bouchillon speaking, “Crisis Line Safe House”. Coliseum Park Hospital Cafeteria, 350 Hospital Drive, Macon. Ed, 478-508-0603. 7-8 a.m. Friday (no meeting on fifth Fridays).
Saturday
Macon Aglow Meetings
Various speakers. Parkway Assembly of God Church, Fellowship Hall, 5191 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon. 478-714-9613. 9:30 a.m.-noon the second Saturday of each month.
Middle Georgia Dulcimer Club
Young America Music School, 6361 Zebulon Road. Free. 478-968-0684. 1-4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month.
To have an event listed, email pfountain@macon.com or mail information to Club Calendar, The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon GA 31208.
