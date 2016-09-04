Pit bull owner defends breed at dog show in Perry

Many American pit bulldogs were co-existing peacefully with other canines and people at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter this weekend.
More than 150 dogs from around the country are in town for the annual Labor Day All Breed Dog Show put on by the Middle Georgia Kennel Club.
Although often targeted for banning in some communities, the pit bulls at the show seemed perfectly sociable.
One of the pit bull owners was Timothy Nichols of Zephyrhills, Florida. His dog, Spidey, won a best-in-show title Sunday.
“They are just down to earth,” he said when asked what he likes about the breed. “They will do anything to please you. They get a bad rap but all these dogs want to do is make you happy.”
The show began Friday and will finish Monday. Dogs compete first against their breed, and if they win they compete in one of eight groups. The groups are herding, scent hound, companion, guardian, gun dog, northern, terrier and sight hound.
The winner of each group then competes for best in show. Two best-in-show rounds are held each day and dogs can compete every time. A different judge is used for every round, and judges don’t know the winners of other rounds, so it gives dogs a chance to win with a different judge.
Rowdy Yates of Macon, the show spokesman, said Sunday that after four best-in-show rounds, a different dog had won each time.
The show was for dogs registered with the United Kennel Club. Yates said the Perry show is the largest UKC show in the Southeast.
Roland Pelland of Rhode Island was the judge that gave Spidey the win Sunday. He said the dogs are not judged against one another.
“They are judged against the standard for that particular breed,” he said. “I try to find the one that closest meets the standard of its individual breed.”
There is one key difference between UKC shows and those of the better known American Kennel Club. In AKC shows the dog owners can hire professional handlers to show the dog, but in UKC shows only the dog owner or a family member can show the dog.
Raechel Drill of Buford, South Carolina, was showing her standard poodle, Oliver. She had the jet black hair on his head teased out like he was a guitarist in a heavy metal band. She said the Perry show is the closest one to her and she has been coming to it for years.
“It’s a lot of fun to spend time with your dog,” she said as she got him ready for a show. “He gets a lot of grooming. It’s fun to do his hair up different ways.”
The show will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the McGill Marketplace. It is free and open to the public.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments