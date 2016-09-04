Pit bull owner defends breed at dog show in Perry

0:55 How it works: Interlock ignition technology Pause

0:36 How to wash clothes the old fashioned way

0:52 Tour the $4.3 million new downtown sheriff's annex

0:58 Pedestrian bridge lights up Mercer University Drive

1:11 Macon-Bibb has 30 new first responders

1:00 Iron Men Health Fair to offer cancer screenings

2:38 Bond denied for man charged with murder Bibb deputy T.J. Freeman's death

1:35 'It's very helpful,' Crescent House representative says of money donated from seized gambling funds

2:44 How unemployment figures can mislead

1:09 How the Chipleys wound up saving Macon's Bonniebrae-Bedgood house