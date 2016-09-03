Guidelines
School Reunions and Meetings
Peach County High School Class of 1986 Meetings For 30th Reunion
Will meet via conference call on Sept. 3, 10, 24, and Oct 1. Call 1-302-202-1110 and enter access code 156434 to connect. 9:30 a.m. Sept. dates and Oct. 1. Class will meet Sept. 17 at the Overtyme Bar and Grill, 2455 Pio Nono Ave., Macon, to discuss class reunion held Oct. 7-9. Call Eric Williams, 678-918-6545 or Tracey Johnson, 478-957-8434 for more information. Noon Sept. 17.
McEvoy-Willingham Class of 1966, 50th Reunion
Meet and greet, Tucker’s BBQ, 4591 Broadway, Macon. 478-788-9940. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9. Girls gathering, Linda McDonald Nobles’ home, 6370 Governor MacDonald Drive, Macon, 31216. RSVP to Linda Carter Slade, 478-993-5329. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 9. Impromptu McEvoy/Willingham gathering, Molly’s Cafe, 402 Cherry St., Macon. 7 p.m.-until Sept. 9. Decorating, Magnolia Ballroom, Macon Marriott. 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Old Street Racers, Fincher’s BBQ, Houston Ave., Macon. Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 10. Big Dance (5 p.m.-12 a.m. Sept. 10), Magnolia Ballroom, Macon Marriott. Registration, $70 per person, $75 after Aug. 15. Check payable to Class of 1966, 100 Coventry Court, Macon, GA 31220. RSVP by Sept. 1. Hotel reservations, Macon Marriott. 478-621-5300. Class contacts: Bill Pilcher, 478-361-0045; Linda Slade, 478-993-5329; MV Bostick, 478-972-9731; Sandy Holland, 478-960-7907; Mary Ann Moore, 478-718-2221. 5 p.m.-12 a.m. (Big Dance) Sept. 10.
Warner Robins Northside High School Class of 1971, 45th Reunion
Warner Robins Conference Center, Court Yard Marriott, Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Contact: momma.eagle.71@gmail.com. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Sept. 16 and 17.
Southwest Class of 1976, 40th Class Reunion
Sept. 24: All day picnic. T-shirt available. Sept. 25: Worship service and dinner. Cost: $75 per person. Mail check payable to SW Class of 76 to P. O. Box 14252, Macon, GA 31203. Deadline is Aug. 1. No exceptions. Contact Rhonda Mallory, 478-745-8537 or Carol Spain, 478-319-0678. Sept. 24-25.
Miller-Lanier Class of 1966, 50th Class Reunion
For detailed information visit millerlanier66.com or e-mail millerlanier66@gmail.com. Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
Southwest High School Class of 1986, 30th Class Reunion
Held at the Fish-N-Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. Buffet style dinner, DJ, and other surprises throughout the evening. $50 per person. Checkout the Facebook page, Southwest High School Class of ‘86 30th Reunion or e-mail Deanna Hill Jones, dhj0226@gmail.com. 5 p.m. Oct. 1.
Peach County High School Class of 1986, 30th Reunion
Reunion: Peach County High School Homecoming game, tailgating, Tapatio Mexican Restaurant and bowling. Oct. 7. Cookout at South Peach Park and banquet to be held in Macon. Noon-3 p.m. (cookout) and 7 p.m. (banquet) Oct. 8. Worship service at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 E. Church St., Fort Valley (or church of your choice). Oct. 9. $30 per person for reunion. Contact Eric Williams, 678-918-6545 or Tracey Johnson, 478-957-8434.
Twiggs County Class of 1976, 40th Class Reunion
Other events planned for August and Sept. Contact Larry Crawford, 478-501-3180, Patrice Robertson, 478-508-2283 or Gloria H. Lewis, 609-658-7515. Oct. 7-9.
Jeffersonville High School All Class Reunion
Twiggs County Gymnasium, Jeffersonville. Cost: $50 per person. For more information contact Freddie, 704-682-7376 or Cheryl, 478-745-1803 or Mary, 478-743-0831. Dec. 16-18.
Peter G. Appling Class of 1967, 50th Class Reunion Cruise For 2017
Celebrating with a 6-day Western Caribbean cruise for all alumni. Deposits being accepted now. Contact Irene Smith Watkins, 678-357-5569 or Ken Hall, 478-477-1513 for details. Sailing May 28, 2017.
Jeffersonville High School Class of 1967, 2017 Cruise Trip
Cruise to the ports of Freeport and Nassau, Bahamas aboard Carnival’s Valor. Motor Coach transport included from Macon to Port Canaveral, in Orlando, Florida. $100 deposit due by Aug. 1. Prices vary from $454-$631 per person depending on type of room and how many in a room. For more price information contact Hattie Hightower, 478-230-5991; Phyllis Clark, 404-243-0820 or 404-683-5522; or Sandra Duncan, 770-987-9374. Sept. 17-21, 2017.
Family Reunions
Richardson-Jackson Family Reunion
Food catered. Colors: Sky blue/light blue t-shirts (you purchase). Rosa Park in Perry. Cost: $20 for age 15 and up, $10 for ages six-15, free for senior citizens 70 and up and for five years and under. Money order or cashier’s check mailed by Aug. 20 to Richard Barnes, P. O. Box 1643, Byron, GA 31008. Contact Tracey Johnson, 478-957-8434. Sept. 24.
Military Reunions
USS Ranger (CVA-61) (CV-61)
Any former crew member, Embarked Aircraft Squadron/Air Wing/Marine Detachment from the pre-commissioning in 1957-decommissioning in 1993 who served in Ranger as well as your guest is invited. Reunion Headquarters is the North Charleston, South Carolina, Marriott Hotel. Charleston, South Carolina. George Meoli, 203-453-4279 or uss.ranger@yahoo.com for more information. Sept. 28-Oct. 1.
