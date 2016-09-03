Old timey chores, hard work celebrated at Jarrell Plantation’s Folklife Festival

While many take Labor Day weekend as a time to relax and break from work, 9-year-old Cheyenne Mitchell found it fun to do the hard labor required of those living on Jarrell Plantation a century ago.
Washing clothes back then wasn’t as easy as adding detergent and pressing start on a machine, she learned.
“I had to put it in the soapy water and then scrub it with the washboard, then rinse it and put it through the wringer … then hang it on the clothesline to dry,” Mitchell said. It was “fun.”
“It’d be hard work,” Mitchell’s grandmother, JoAnna Bruner, of Jeffersonville, said. “I think we have it easy.”
Quilting, spinning, whittling, games, blacksmith work and woodstove cooking, were among activities offered to hundreds Saturday at the plantation’s “Labor Day Folklife Festival.”
Mostly slaves worked on the cotton plantation in the 1800s before the 1,000-acre lot was taken over in 1895 by Dick Jarrell, his wife, and 12 children. The family tended the farm, which includes a sawmill, gristmill, cotton gin, blacksmith shop and a steam engine. In 1974, Jarrell’s descendants donated the buildings and Jarrell Plantation State historic Site was established.
Ash and Lanie Morrison, from Australia, brought their two boys to the plantation after learning about the event on the internet. The Morrisons are living in Warner Robins for three years while they work at Robins Air Force Base.
“We watched Fried Green Tomatoes last night, so we’d already heard of Juliette,” 38-year-old Lanie Morrison said.
Lachlan Morrison, 7, said his favorite part of the visit was getting a miniature sword made from a nail at the blacksmith’s shop. He also played pick-up-sticks and jacks.
“Interestingly, I said I played with those things as a kid, which is a little bit scary,” Ash Morrison said.
Park Ranger Gary Thomas stood by a 1930s Ford model A coupe as children lined up to honk the horn, which sounded like something you’d hear on an old cartoon TV show.
“A hundred years ago was sort of a labor sort of time for people, so we kind of recreate that for people to come out and see, enjoy and remember. Call it the good ole days, if you will,” Park Ranger Gary Thomas said. “We’ll lose touch with our past if we don’t have times that we stop and reminisce and remember and, in certain cases, memorialize.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments