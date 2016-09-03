How to wash clothes the old fashioned way

Macon-Bibb County and partners are hosting the Iron Men Health Fair on Sept. 17, 2016, at Central Georgia Technical College. Mayor Robert Reichert details the various screenings to be offered at the event.
Lawyers argued Thursday at a bond hearing for Martavius Kinder, 24, the man charged with murder in the May 5, 2016, traffic death of Bibb County deputy T.J. Freeman. Kinder allegedly led cops on a chase through Macon until he crashed into Freeman's car.
Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke released an accounting of how his office has spent the more than $1 million seized in recent gambling-related lawsuits while also pledging to match any donation up to $10,000 made to the Exchange Club of Macon's 16th annual golf tournament. The money will benefit the Crescent House, a children's advocacy center specializing in providing services to children who have been physically or sexually abused. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler urged Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce members to disregard misleading unemployment percentages and focus on the numbers behind the equation to see the whole picture. Video by Liz Fabian
Despite reports that an active shooter was on the loose at Wesleyan College Monday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said there wasn’t one. Sheriff David Davis said a suspect is in custody involving a “domestic situation” on campus.