How to wash clothes the old fashioned way

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke released an accounting of how his office has spent the more than $1 million seized in recent gambling-related lawsuits while also pledging to match any donation up to $10,000 made to the Exchange Club of Macon's 16th annual golf tournament. The money will benefit the Crescent House, a children's advocacy center specializing in providing services to children who have been physically or sexually abused. Video by Amy Leigh Womack