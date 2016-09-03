Local

September 3, 2016 12:41 PM

Warner Robins motorcyclist critically hurt, car driver cited in Saturday morning crash

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

A 39-year-old Warner Robins motorcyclist was critically hurt after a Macon driver reportedly made a U-turn in its path, causing the crash Saturday morning in Macon, police say.

Nathaniel Howard was riding a Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Guy Paine Road near its intersection with Pio Nono Avenue about 8 a.m. when a gold Chrystler driven by 38-year-old Shunya Glenn made a U-turn, causing Howard’s bike to crash in to it, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. Glenn is being cited for failure to yield right of way while making a U-turn and suspended registration, the release said.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

