Hearing contesting House seat 142 election adjourns without a ruling

Seven Bibb County voters who cast ballots in the May 24 election testified Friday that they didn’t see signs at the polls saying Georgia House 142 seat candidate Frank Austin Jr. had been disqualified.
When questioned by lawyers representing the Bibb County Board of Elections and Miriam Paris, the winner of the election, each of the witnesses admitted being a friend or associate of Gerald Harvey, the losing candidate who filed a petition in June seeking to have results of the election thrown out. Several of the witnesses said they knew Austin’s candidacy either was in question or that he’d been disqualified due to residency restrictions before they cast their ballots.
Among the voters testifying was former Macon mayor C. Jack Ellis, whose name was listed on the ballot as a candidate for tax commissioner.
Paris drew 2,925 votes and was declared the winner over Harvey, who received 2,450. Austin, whose name remained on the ballot after his disqualification, received 844 votes.
Harvey contends the Board of Elections didn’t properly post signs about Austin’s disqualification and wants a judge to prevent Paris from taking office until the issue can be sorted out.
He testified Friday that he saw a notice posted at the Board of Elections office taped to a counter after he’d asked if Austin’s name would be removed from the ballot.
“Every vote ought to count,” he said.
Board of Elections supervisor Jeanetta Watson testified notices were posted on the counter at each station where voters checked in at the elections office and between voting machines.
A retired judge from Tifton heard Friday’s testimony.
Georgia law requires that an outside judge presides in election cases.
After hearing hours of testimony, the judge adjourned the hearing just past 6 p.m. It’s unclear when the proceedings will resume.
An attorney representing Paris filed a motion last month arguing that Harvey’s claim should be dismissed because he failed to file within five days of results being certified and he failed to serve the State Election Board a copy.
Harvey’s attorney, Wayne Kendall, argued Friday that the petition he filed on Harvey’s behalf incorrectly listed the date that the Georgia Secretary of State certified the results.
Using the correct date, the petition was filed before the results were certified, he said.
Kendall said the State Election Board now has been served a copy of the suit.
The judge reserved ruling on the motion to dismiss the case and allowed the lawyers to present evidence in the case.
Election officials first learned of a problem about an hour before the polls closed, Watson testified.
They admit officials found required signs hadn’t been posted at three of the nine polling places where voting for the race was taking place, she said.
A total 93 votes were cast for Austin at those precincts, Watson said.
Watson said poll managers at the three polling places were disciplined and no longer will be working at the polls.
Attorneys representing Paris and the Bibb County Board of Elections said they question whether the votes Austin received would have changed the outcome of the election, a result that Harvey must prove to have the election overturned.
The House 142 seat vacancy was created by Rep. Nikki Randall’s retirement from office.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
