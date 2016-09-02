Hermine, we hardly knew you

As Tropical Storm Hermine swirled off to the east Friday, some Middle Georgians weren’t sure what to call it.
They weren’t even sure of its name.
When we asked folks in Macon, a few were not aware of its existence.
“I’m not a news person,” one woman said.
Asked how to pronounce “Hermine” — which best we can tell is supposed to be said “Her-mean” — people’s replies included: “Her-mine,” “Her-my-knee,” “Shurr-raine” and even “Sherman.”
As to the latter, Hermine’s march across our state was much shorter-lived and far less destructive.
