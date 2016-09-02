Tips offered for getting into a U.S. military academy

Students hoping to get into the nation’s military service academies can get a primer Saturday.
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-GA, is hosting Academy Day at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville from 3-5 p.m.
Academy representatives from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines will discuss requirements for admission.
Students in grades 8-12 can learn about the application and nomination process for the five military service academies.
Academy Day will be held in the Goldstein Center for Performing Arts Auditorium.
Comments