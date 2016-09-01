How Hurricane Hermine is expected to affect Macon-Bibb

Severe weather is expected in Macon-Bibb County Friday, with the greatest threat between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a county news release.
The county remains under a flash flood watch from 5 a.m. Friday to early Saturday morning, and residents are advised to be aware of localized flooding.
“We will be monitoring the track of Hurricane Hermine closely as it could still track either north or south of current predictions, which would change the potential impact for our area,” Spencer Hawkins, director of the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency, said in the release. The EMA received a briefing from the National Weather Service at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Two inches of rain are expected throughout the day Friday with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts around 30-35 mph. Tornadoes could develop from hurricane feeder bands. If this happens, it will be fast and without warning, the release states.
Bibb County schools will remain open, and all football games will be played as scheduled. However, some schools in other parts of the midstate will be closed, and others have changed their sports schedules.
