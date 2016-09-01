Tropical storm warning issued for some Middle Georgia counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Houston and Peach counties.
Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of Middle Georgia late Thursday through Friday afternoon as Hurricane Hermine continues to strengthen across the northeast Gulf of Mexico with winds near 75 mph.
Also added to the tropical storm warning are Glascock, Jefferson, Macon, Schley, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson counties. Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Pulaski, Sumter, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wheeler and Wilcox counties remain under the warning.
Hurricane Hermine is expected to make landfall on the northwest Florida coast between midnight and 2 a.m. Friday. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland, but tropical storm force winds are expected in south and part of Middle Georgia early Friday morning.
Strong winds and flooding are the biggest threats.
Many school districts have canceled classes for Friday. Some prep sports schedules also have been affected.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
