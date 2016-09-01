Where there’s smoke, there’s history

When Craig Pascoe watches wood smoke rise up around a golden brown pork shoulder, he sees more than a great meal coming his way.
He sees — and smells — the story of the South.
Pascoe teaches Southern history at Georgia College & State College, and he loves barbecue so much he has been known to eat 2 pounds in a sitting. But it’s about more than food to him.
He and a group of students are chronicling the history of barbecue in Georgia and the nation to create an $800,000 exhibit at the Atlanta History Center. They are calling it “Smokin’ History.”
“We are looking at barbecue not as a food product, not as something to eat just to keep you sustained,” he said as he chomped on a barbecue sandwich at the original Fincher’s Bar-B-Q in Macon on Wednesday. “It is something that represents American society and culture and the history of America as it came together from various ethnic and racial groups.”
Pascoe is from Mississippi and has lived around the Southeast. He worked for 13 years in the restaurant business before getting a doctorate in Southern history. He found a way to combine his love of food and history by incorporating food into his lectures.
To him, it’s not hard to combine the two, and it helps pique the interest of youths because, well, everyone loves food.
One example of a history lesson in food, he said, is pork ribs.
In the slave days of the South, he said, plantation owners would butcher a hog and give the ribs to the slaves because the ribs weren’t considered good to eat. But the slaves were resourceful.
“Because they were able to take that and turn it into something so delectable, now ribs are basically considered a delicacy,” he said.
One of the students who has been helping him with the exhibit is Andrew Braddam, who at one time didn’t eat red meat. But under Pascoe’s tutelage, he has become a convert. Pascoe also teaches a class specifically on food history, and as a part of it he takes students to Europe to try out different foods. Braddam went on that trip and ate red meat.
“As I saw it, if I’m going to go overseas to study food, I’m not going to miss out on anything,” he said. “After eating really good food for three weeks straight, I didn’t return to my original habits when I came back to America.”
People may not think of America as having a cuisine, but Pascoe would beg to differ when it comes to barbecue.
“A lot of people will say that it is the true cuisine of America,” Pascoe said. “If you go around the world and ask someone what’s unique to American food ways, they are invariably going to say ‘barbecue.’ ”
Jake Fincher, the co-owner of Fincher’s Bar-B-Que, has agreed to let the students take the restaurant’s original outside sign for the museum exhibit, which is expected to open in May 2018.
A movie company also has asked to use the sign and wants to restore it, but Fincher and Pascoe say they didn’t want to see it restored too much. Fincher said he would like to see the neon repaired but leave the sign with its rustic look after 81 years of guiding people to the enticing aroma on that part of Houston Avenue.
Fincher said barbecue is making a comeback after being shunned for a time because people considered it unhealthy. He loves what Pascoe and his students are doing to preserve barbecue history.
“Barbecue is hot right now,” he said. “Everybody is cooking it.”
Pascoe is a barbecue judge who has judged contests around the nation. He cited Fincher’s as among three of the top barbecue restaurants in Middle Georgia. The other two are Old Clinton Barbecue at 4214 Gray Highway in Gray and BL Smokers at 2196 Pio Nono Ave. in Macon.
As people head out to the grills for Labor Day, Pascoe was quick with a response when asked his best tip for better results.
“The biggest mistake is when they whip out that can of lighter fluid,” he said.
It will leave food with a lighter fluid flavor, he said. A much better way to get coals going is with a chimney starter. One can be purchased for about $15 anywhere that sells barbecue supplies.
A few other tips he offered are to cook at a low temperature for a longer period of time, don’t crowd the grill and try grilling vegetables as well. Also, he said, get a good book by a known barbecue expert.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
