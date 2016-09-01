Macon-Bibb elections office moves to new home

The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections office is finally moving into its new home.
People looking to register to vote or who have other questions are asked to visit the new location at 2525 Pio Nono Ave., which was the former Shoe Carnival in the Westgate Shopping Center. The relocation of equipment and other items from the current office, also on Pio Nono Avenue, into the renovated facility is underway.
The new building provides more space and will improve efficiency, elections officials have said.
“This is the facility the people of Macon-Bibb County deserve when voting and being a part of our democratic process,” Board of Elections Chairwoman Cassandra Powell said in a release. “The board’s primary objective is to ensure the integrity of the voting process and to make sure that every vote matters. The new facility exceeds our expectations, and we know it will exceed the expectations of the public.”
The $8,400-a-month lease is about 14 percent cheaper than the rent paid at the other Pio Nono site.
The new office will also be one of two places for people for use for advance voting. Macon-Bibb opened up a second early voting site at the Terminal Station earlier this year.
The next general election is Nov. 8. The presidential race headlines the ballot.
