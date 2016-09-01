What’s open, what’s not for Labor Day

Banks: American Pride Bank, Bank of America, BB&T, Capital City Bank, CB&T Bank of Middle Georgia, Bank of the Ozarks (formerly South Community & Southern Bank), Colony Bank, MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, OneSouth Bank, Renasant Bank, Robins Financial Credit Union, State Bank and Trust, SunMark Community Bank, SunTrust Bank and Wells Fargo will be closed Monday.
Government offices: Offices for the cities of Byron, Centerville, Forsyth, Fort Valley, Gray, Jeffersonville, Perry, Roberta and Warner Robins as well as offices for Macon-Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties will be closed Monday. The Department of Family and Children Services, the Labor Department as well as state courts and federal courts will be closed Monday.
Mail will not be delivered Monday.
Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Fort Valley, Perry and Warner Robins as well as for Bibb, Crawford, Houston and Peach counties will not run Monday and garbage routes will be delayed a day all week. Bibb County residents may go online at http://bibbgis.co.bibb.ga.us/mbmgs/ to determine when their garbage is normally collected.
Libraries: The libraries in Houston and Peach counties will be closed Monday. The Middle Georgia Regional Library and branches will be closed Saturday-Monday.
Comments