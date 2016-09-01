New class of firefighters helps ease shortages

Ten months after 57 veteran Macon-Bibb County firefighters hung up their helmets and put down their boots for the last time, a new class of recruits is going to work.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, 31 recruits, including two women, will be graduating at Central Georgia Technical College.
Many high-ranking firefighters retired in October through early retirement incentives offered by Macon-Bibb County.
Another class of recruits will soon begin training to fill the remaining vacant positions on the department.
