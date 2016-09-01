Tropical Storm Hermine headed for Middle Georgia

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for early Friday in several Middle Georgia counties as Hermine is headed this way.
A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected in Laurens, Johnson, Emanuel, Bleckley, Sumter, Treutlen, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs.
Due to the pending bad weather, Downtown Dublin is postponing this week’s First Friday activities that will be held on Sept. 9, instead. Dirty Doves will play at 7:30 p.m. on the second Friday.
A tropical storm watch covers Houston, Peach, Twiggs, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Wilkinson, Schley and Macon counties.
The storm could reach hurricane strength before making landfall on the northwest Florida coast late Thursday or early Friday.
The system will likely be back to tropical storm status by the time it hits the midstate with strong winds south of a line from Americus to Dublin to Summertown late Thursday into early Friday morning.
Significant flooding is possible with 3 to 5 inches of rain with the greatest flooding threat east of a line from Cordele to Macon to Washington.
A flash flood watch is posted for that area.
Tornadoes are also possible as the storm moves through Georgia.
Come back to macon.com for updates on this developing story.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
