Isakson says J-STARS down to four operational aircraft

The Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System at Robins Air Force Base is down to just four flying aircraft in a fleet of 17, U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson said Wednesday.
Isakson, R-Georgia, made that comment to reporters after he visited with J-STARS officials. The Air Force is moving toward buying new planes for J-STARS, but Isakson said it’s not happening fast enough.
“The Air Force keeps pushing the decision down on capitalization,” he said. “The longer you do that with an aging weapons system, the more vulnerable you are as a country.”
He said he is hopeful that once the election is over one of the Senate’s first priorities will be funding new planes for J-STARS. He called the unit “the eyes in the sky” for troops on the ground.
He said having only four operational J-STARS planes is a major issue for the military.
“Even without a major conflict, it’s a big deal,” he said.
He said he was told by J-STARS officials Wednesday that the biggest issue in keeping the planes airworthy is getting parts. The planes are decades old.
The Air Force is looking to replace the J-STARS planes with smaller business-class jets.
Isakson cited ending automatic spending limits on the military as one key to ensuring funding is secured for new J-STARS planes.
Isakson said every base needs to be ready for a Base Realignment and Closure Commission but he considers Robins’ risk to be “very low.”
“Robins is absolutely essential to maintaining the United States Air Force,” he said.
Isakson is up for re-election this year and is facing Democrat Jim Barksdale in the November election. The latest poll showed Isakson up by 9 percent.
Isakson defended his decision to agree to only one debate with Barksdale. Isakson said he agreed to the Atlanta Press Club debate because he considers it the fairest debate venue. Beyond that, he said, he has been throughout the state meeting voters.
“I’m happy to go out and meet the voters of Georgia one-on-one,” he said. “I’m about as open a book as anybody could possibly have.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
