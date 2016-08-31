Tropical storm system could skirt Middle Georgia

As hurricane forecasters watch Tropical Depression No. 9 in the Gulf of Mexico, the latest projected track takes the storm close to Middle Georgia.
According to an 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Hermine by early Thursday as the storm tracks northeast toward northwest Florida.
Although its path is far from certain, tropical moisture from the storm could make it into southeastern sections of Middle Georgia and the state’s coastal areas.
By late Thursday into Friday, strong winds of 30-40 miles per hour are possible in Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Any northwest shift in the storm could bring higher winds to the Macon area.
Central and northern sections of Florida could see up to 10 inches of rain with isolated areas of up to 15 inches possible through Friday.
Coastal Georgia is expected to pick up between 4 to 7 inches of rain during the same period, which could cause flooding.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Thursday’s Telegraph.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments