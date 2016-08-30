Georgia Trust to honor historic preservation efforts

Do you know of an historic property that has undergone amazing restoration or rehabilitation?
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is accepting nominations for the 2017 Preservation Awards through Monday, Nov. 7.
Projects that comply with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s standards for historic properties are eligible for recognition in April.
Awards are given for rehabilitation, restoration, preservation, stewardship and organizations that promote preservation.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org or call 404-885-7817.
