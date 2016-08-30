Loft Living on Tour

Bibb County sheriffs deputies interviewed a couple Sunday night after the woman's ex-boyfriend was shot to death outside a home on S. Haven Court. Lt. Randy Gonzalez explains how the woman's cell phone alerted them to an intruder at the house before the deadly confrontation on August 28, 2016.
Stella Sarandis, 90, of Warner Robins, was treated to a surprise ride on a Harley Davidson three-wheeled motorbike Saturday to her birthday party at Macon's Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Autotrader ad consultant Kimberly Reid works with Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare, Furever After Rescue, Pawsome Southern Rescue, Peach County Animal Rescue, Gentle Giants of Georgia and Rock on Rescue to provide 100 animals for adoption.