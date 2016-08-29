Pence meets with old friend before Perry campaign stop

Conservative pundit Erick Erickson met briefly with Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence on Monday.
The Fox New contributor and Atlanta talk show host said the conversation with Pence, the Indiana governor, was off the record. Erickson has blasted GOP standard-bearer Donald Trump on various issues during the billionaire businessman’s campaign for the White House.
But on Monday, it was an opportunity for Erickson to catch up with two friends he’s known for a while — Pence and the candidate’s top adviser, Nick Ayers. There was “nothing of substance” discussed among the three after Pence landed at Middle Georgia Regional Airport.
Pence hosted a town hall session at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry.
“I’ve know Mike for years and Nick as well,” Erickson said Monday afternoon. “They called to see if I wanted to stop by and say hello.”
One of Erickson’s latest salvos against Trump was an Aug. 25 Telegraph column in which he called out the GOP presidential nominee for doing an about-face on immigration policy.
“How exactly can people trust Trump on that when he is now flip-flopping on the signature plank of his campaign?” Erickson wrote in the Aug. 25 article. “The answer is simple. You can trust Hillary Clinton to keep all of her promises and you can trust Donald Trump to break all of his. Neither is an acceptable option.”
In May, Erickson penned a column for Fox News in which he said he would not vote for Hillary Clinton or “her donor,” a reference to Trump.
Asked Monday if he’s decided who he will vote for in the November election, Erickson remained uncommitted.
“I haven’t quite figured that out,” he said. “I thinking about writing in (former NFL quarterback) Peyton Manning.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments