Mental health summit planned for veterans

A mental health summit for veterans will be held in Milledgeville on Sept. 13.
The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin and the Milledgeville Georgia War Veterans Home are organizing the summit. It will be held at the home’s recreation center from noon to 4:30 p.m.
The event will provide veterans and their supporters with information about VA mental health services, according to a release. The summit is also intended to promote cooperation between the VA and community organizations that can help veterans.
The summit is one of several the VA holds each year. Topics include suicide prevention, access to care, residential programs, Veterans Justice Outreach and others.
“What we find is that when VA works closely with its partners in the community, outcomes for veterans are most effective,” event coordinator Marla Roche said in the release.
Dublin VA Mental Health director Dr. Matthew Geyer said the center is particularly interested in preventing veteran suicide and homelessness.
“It’s absolutely critical that we reach our veterans and our communities with information about suicide prevention, psychological health challenges, substance abuse, and ending homelessness,” he said in the release. “Working with our community partners in a variety of venues is one of the best ways for us to do that.”
The Milledgeville summit will be at the Birdsong Recreation Complex at the Georgia War Veterans Home, 2249 Vinson Highway SE, Milledgeville. For more information, contact Marla Roche at 478-272-1210 ext. 2579 or Marla.Roche@va.gov
