Women try out for hockey reality show

Some Middle Georgia women came out Sunday to try to bring mayhem into their lives.
About 40 women came to a casting call for a potential reality show involving players for the local hockey team, the Macon Mayhem. The company putting the show together, Crybaby Media, sought women ages 21-40 to mingle with the players.
JoJo Jones, a Macon real estate agent who was on a reality show herself, was helping collect information about the potential cast members. She said it’s not a dating show but would focus on how a group of young players who are mostly from the North interact with people in a Southern community.
She said Crybaby Media did the show in which she was featured, “Beat the House,” and she believes the Macon Mayhem show will put the area in a positive light.
“It’s a great way to get Macon promoted and on the map even further than it is,” she said. “I think everybody here would just love being a part of it.”
Crybaby Media would package the show and make a pilot, then try to get it picked up for regular production on a TV channel.
Terrell Sandefur, chairman of the Macon Film Commission, said he sees big potential in the show if it gets picked up.
“Well, my gosh, it could be huge for Macon,” he said. “It’s a television show, and like all television shows, they have fans, and those fans do like to come and see where their favorite TV shows are filmed.”
Among the hopefuls trying out were Danyelle Arnellia, who said she was interested because she thought it would be fun and she loves going to Mayhem games.
“The fights,” she said, when asked what she liked about hockey. “I go to the hockey games to see a lot of fights and a little hockey.”
Mary Pioli, a teacher at Howard Middle School, is a big hockey fan and came to the tryout wearing a Washington Capitals shirt. She is from West Virginia and was excited when the Macon Mayhem moved to town. She enjoys going to the games and said she appreciates the players involvement with the community and the school system.
“I wish more people would get into hockey and realize what a great sport it is,” she said.
The women filled out a short form describing themselves and had a photo taken. No one from Crybaby Media was there, and Sandefur said the company will go through the potential cast, narrow it down and call some back before making a final selection.
Anyone who could not make it Sunday can still send an email with photos to casting1@crybaby-media.com with “MACON MAYHEM” in the subject line.
